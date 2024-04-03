Four Medical Institutions Of Kherson Region Received 16 Energy Storage Systems From Benefactors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four health care institutions in the deoccupied part of the Kherson region received 16 energy storage systems from benefactors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Four healthcare institutions in the deoccupied part of the Kherson region received 16 energy storage systems from the American charity Direct Relief and the 'Yevhen Pivovarov Charitable Foundation' with the assistance of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, energy storage systems will provide power to critical and social infrastructure facilities during power outages.

The RMA informs that medical facilities are constantly subject to enemy attacks, which endanger the lives of patients. Therefore, the main task in the realities of war is to ensure uninterrupted medical care under any conditions, even complete blackouts.

It is emphasized that energy storage systems work based on the principle of power banks: they are charged from electricity and hold a charge for 12-14 hours. They have high autonomy.

The RMA expressed gratitude for the necessary support.

As reported, medical institutions in the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region received five charging stations from Denmark.