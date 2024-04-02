Death Toll Of Palestinians Killed By Israel In Gaza Jumps To 32,916

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /
The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 32,916, medical sources confirmed on Thursday.
Sources added
that at least 75,494 others
have also been injured in the onslaught.
At least 71 people were killed and 102 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours,
they added.
The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.
