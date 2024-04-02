Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Raid Targeting Relief Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned on Tuesday an Israeli raid that targeted a number of relief workers in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry described the raid as a shocking crime that violates "international laws and humanitarian norms".

It also affirmed Qatar's rejection of the use of food as a weapon against civilians in the war on Gaza, stressing the need for aid to reach all areas of the Strip without obstacles.

The Ministry reiterated the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to ceasefire in Gaza immediately and permanently, in addition to ensuring accountability and non-impunity for all crimes committed as a result of this horrific war. (end)

