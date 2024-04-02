Crypto Stocks Off - Cannabis Stocks On (Nasdaq: CGC) (NASDAQ: TLRY) (NASDAQ: ACB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , go-to platform for big investing ideas including cannabis stocks highlights some of the top gainers in the sector in today's trading.

As bitcoin and crypto stocks dip, retail investors are favouring cannabis stocks again in today's trading and realizing some impressive gains.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (NASDAQ: CGC ) is trading at $11.86, spiking $1.66 or 16.27% on the TSX and $8.70, up 1.17 or 15.54% in US markets.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) is trading at $3.4200, with smaller gains of 0.1200 or 3.64% on the TSX and $2.5099, gaining 0.0799 or 3.2881% in US markets. The stock had a morning high of $2.57 on the NASDAQ.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB) is trading at $7.10, up $1.29 or 22.20% on the TSX and $5.18, up 0.87 for a 20.07% gain on the NASDAQ.

Yesterday Aurora commented in a release." The German government's final endorsement of cannabis legalization, marking a significant step forward in bolstering patient access to medical cannabis with the official passing of the Cannabis Act."

This change presents long overdue reform in favour of a more accessible medical cannabis market and commitment to patients. This reform follows the progressive change in leading countries like Canada and will serve as a benchmark for global expansion.

"Germany's reform brings significant advancements in patient access to medical cannabis and a much-needed liberal approach to cannabis that we have advocated in favour of," emphasized Dirk Heitepriem, Vice President, External Affairs, Aurora Europe, GmbH. "As a market leader, Aurora has been a steadfast supporter of patients. With cannabis de-scheduling, more patients gain access to treatment, reinforcing our dedication to patient outreach and comprehensive access to quality medical cannabis. Today's improved access underscores our commitment to see progressive change."

