Together with nitrogen-generating technologies, their involvement in establishing controlled atmospheres that extend the shelf life of fresh goods has aided in preserving the quality, nutrient content, and flavour of agricultural items in times of shortage.

However, it is critical to recognise that air compressors cannot be regarded as a straightforward solution to the problem.

To develop a sustainable and resilient agricultural system, the UK must address the underlying issues that contributed to the national shortage of fresh food in the first place.

The harsh weather conditions that the UK experienced throughout the crisis were a major contributor to the scarcity. Unpredictable weather events, such as storms and floods, can cause damage to infrastructure, disrupt transportation networks, and lead to soil erosion.

