Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Releases FY 2023 Financial Report, Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has released financial results for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2023; the company also reported on corporate and clinical development achievement for the year. Highlights of the report included that Berubicin, the company's lead program, has passed preplanned interim futility analysis milestones with a recommendation to proceed without modification into a potentially pivotal glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”) study, and enrollment for the Berubicin study has been completed with topline data expected in first half of 2025. These steps are key as the company focuses on evaluating whether Berubicin has potential to address GBM, the most aggressive type of brain cancer, which has an average survival of only 14 to 16 months after diagnosis and no cure.“There remains a tremendous unmet medical need for an effective treatment for GBM, and we are dedicated to advancing this important program forward to bring much needed hope for patients,” said CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO John Climaco in the press release.“Over the course of 2023, we made significant progress with our lead development program, Berubicin, having recently achieved four primary objectives toward which we were actively working: maintain a rapid pace of enrollment to reach our preplanned interim analysis; complete planned enrollment; bolster buy-in from investigators; and expand our board indicating a strong support system from industry leaders. In addition to reaching complete enrollment, we have also successfully completed the interim futility analysis and received a recommendation from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board to continue the study without modification, which we believe is a monumental step towards our objective of seeing Berubicin approved.”

To view the full press release, visit



About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc .

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anticancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at



