(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday the arrest of four suspects in Dagestan linked to the deadly Crocus City Hall concert attack.

The FSB alleges the detainees provided financial and material support to the attackers, including weapons. A statement released by the agency further claims the suspects were planning a separate terrorist attack in a park located within the city of Kaspiysk.

FSB-released footage reportedly shows one of the detained individuals confessing to transporting weapons from Makhachkala and handing them over to the Crocus City Hall attackers.

The arrests, which took place across the Dagestani cities of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk on Sunday, were part of a counter-terrorism operation. Authorities confiscated automatic weapons, ammunition, and a prepared improvised explosive device during the raids.

The Crocus City Hall attack, which occurred in late March, claimed numerous lives and injured many more. The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the assault.

Russia Blames US for“Whitewashing” Ukraine's Role

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused the United States of attempting to shield Ukraine's involvement in the attack through continued aid and political support.

In a statement, the SVR claimed the US administration is orchestrating a campaign to deflect blame from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates. The agency alleges the US State Department, intelligence agencies, NGOs, and media are working to exonerate Ukraine and pin the attack on the Islamic State's Afghan branch, known as Wilayat Khorasan.

The SVR further claims the US narrative aims to portray Russia as a longstanding target of ISIS due to its actions in Chechnya, Syria, and Afghanistan. Additionally, the statement accuses the US of manipulating Russia's non-systemic opposition to denounce Moscow's accusations as a ploy to justify its military operations in Ukraine.