O2 Trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath Leads As 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood Awaits New Medical Thriller

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The sandalwood film industry is buzzing with excitement as the trailer for the upcoming movie 'O2' takes the internet by storm. Lead actress Ashika Ranganath, celebrated for her stellar performances in films such as Madhagaja and Crazy Boy, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again with her exceptional acting in this highly anticipated medical thriller.

The storyline of 'O2' revolves around Shraddha, portrayed by Ashika Ranganath, a devoted doctor dedicated to saving lives through her innovative research on a drug named O2. However, her noble endeavour encounters numerous obstacles, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they await the outcome of her journey.

What is Sandalwood actress Ashika Ranganath obsessed with?

Directed by Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj, 'O2' promises an engaging storyline that blends elements of science, spirituality, and romance. The recently unveiled trailer, clocking in at one minute and forty-six seconds, provides a glimpse into the narrative of a brilliant yet emotionally troubled doctor who embarks on an unconventional quest to confront childhood trauma by attempting to bring the dead back to life.

Since its release yesterday, the trailer has garnered significant attention, accumulating 1.34 lakh views on YouTube. Viewers flooded the comments section with expressions of enthusiasm, with many extending best wishes to the film's cast and crew. One user wished luck to the entire team, while others praised the trailer as "super".

Actress Pooja Gandhi visits 'Kavimane' at Kuppalli along with husband Vijay Ghorpade: See pictures

Produced under the esteemed banner of PRK Productions, spearheaded by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, 'O2' marks a departure from traditional Kannada cinema with its unique blend of medical suspense and romantic intrigue. Slated for release on April 19, the film promises to offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience.

Described as a 'love thriller' by the film's team, 'O2' presents an enticing mix of gripping suspense, heartfelt romance, and unexpected twists. With a talented ensemble cast including Praveen Tej, Raghav Nayak, Prakash Belawadi, and Siri Ravikumar, the movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience that challenges genre norms