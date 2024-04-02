IPL 2024: Video Captures MI Fans' Boos For Hardik, Chants For Rohit At Wankhede From Mumbai Train (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent viral video captured from a Mumbai local train has shed light on the contrasting sentiments among Mumbai Indians' fans towards skipper Hardik Pandya and ex-captain Rohit Sharma during their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The video, which circulated widely on social media platforms, showcased the intense reactions of fans during a recent IPL 2024 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

In the video, the fervor of the crowd was palpable as fans passionately expressed their support and discontent. While the boos directed towards Hardik Pandya echoed even outside the stadium, chants of 'Rohit... Rohit' reverberated across the train compartment, indicating unwavering support for the former Mumbai Indians skipper.

The scene depicted in the viral video mirrored the atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Despite facing hostility from some sections of the crowd, Pandya swiftly won over the crowd, transforming their jeers into cheers by smashing half a dozen boundaries in his entertaining 21-ball 34 innings. His impressive performance lifted his team from a precarious 20/4 to a more respectable 76/5 by the 10th over, before his entertaining innings eventually concluded.

Mumbai, however, lost the match by six wickets after being restricted to 125/9 to register their third defeat in a row this season.

Throughout the clash, amidst the enthusiastic support for Rohit Sharma, there were instances where Pandya encountered jeers and criticism, particularly during his pre-match routines and while taking the field.

Before the toss, as Pandya completed his warm-up exercises on the field, a section of the crowd resorted to booing. Even during the toss ceremony, when Pandya's name was announced, the jeers persisted, while chants in support of the former Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, echoed loudly throughout the venue. However, Pandya remained composed, responding with a smile to the overwhelming support for his predecessor.

The crowd's disapproval continued as Pandya addressed the audience after losing the toss to Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson. Presenter Sanjay Manjrekar was compelled to intervene, urging the crowd to "behave" amidst the relentless booing.

Meanwhile, Rohit, attired in his training gear, engaged in a conversation with his former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, who was present as one of the commentators during the pre-match show.

Despite the persistent hostility from certain sections of the crowd, Pandya faced further displeasure, particularly from the Sachin Tendulkar stand, as he walked out to bat with his team struggling at 20/4 in the fourth over.

Subsequently, a video surfaced wherein Rohit appeared to appeal to the crowd to cease their booing directed towards his successor, Pandya.

"The day Hardik wins a game for MI by contributing big, he'll walk into the Wankhede to a hero's welcome! Wankhede will soon chant 'Navratri maa Daandiya, Wankhede maa Pandya'," said Nish Navalkar, a member of the 'North Stand Gang' at the iconic venue.

Furthermore, according to local officials, spectators were permitted to enter the stadium only after their banners were confiscated, following a directive from the election commission issued to the Mumbai police.

However, there appeared to be some miscommunication and misinterpretation regarding the directive. While it was intended to prohibit political banners, some fans took to social media to express their grievances about all banners being confiscated.

Despite this, a handful of fans managed to retain their banners and bring them inside the stadium.