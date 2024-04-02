Stepped Up Vigil Ahead Of Polls, Says Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 2 (IANS) A team of the Election Commission on Tuesday held an inter-state meeting with bureaucrats, police officers, nodal officers from different departments and senior officials from enforcement agencies to review arrangements and law and order coordination in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. said during the meeting, the ECI team directed states to enhance vigilance on their borders and the state authorities assured they would further strengthen inter-state coordination for a smooth electoral process.

The EC team specifically stressed the need for vigilance over the inter-state check posts to check the cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, or freebies.

The CEO said the ECI team was informed that state officials have been asked to step up seizures with support from adjoining border states and instil the fear of administration among violators to conduct a free and fair election.

The team specifically urged police and CRPF teams to keep strict vigilance and help curtail the drug menace.