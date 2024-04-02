US To Press Israel On Bodies Found At Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: White House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The White House will demand more information from Israel after "deeply concerning" reports Monday of bodies found strewn at Gaza's largest hospital complex as Israeli forces pulled out after an intensive military operation there.

"It is deeply concerning if it's true, we're going to be reaching out to the Israeli government to get more information," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington.

She spoke after the health ministry in Gaza reported "dozens of bodies, some of them decomposed" had been found around the hospital, while doctors and civilians at the damaged complex told AFP at least 20 bodies had been found, some of which appeared to have been driven over by military vehicles.