QIIB Sponsors Launch Of Alumni Chapter Of CBE At Qatar University

Doha, Qatar: Highlighting its commitment to serving diverse sectors of the Qatari community, with a particular focus on bolstering education, QIIB proudly sponsored the inauguration of the QU Alumni Chapter of Business and Economics (CBE), entitled 'Competent Graduate.'

The event took place at the Sheraton Doha Hotel recently. QIIB's collaboration with Qatar University has been rooted in the institution's esteemed position as one of Qatar's premier educational establishments.

Known for providing knowledge and education to both male and female Qataris, Qatar University plays a key role in empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to their country and advance in their careers.

Within the realm of community service, QIIB strategically forges partnerships with leading institutions to provide significant value addition to the Qatari society.

Qatar University stands out as one such institution with which the Bank actively cooperates.

This collaboration extends to various activities aimed at creating a lasting impact on different segments of society, including students and graduates.

QIIB's sponsorship of the QU Alumni Chapter of Business and Economics, branded 'Competent Graduate,' serves as a vital link connecting college graduates with the university.

This linkage fosters interaction and mutual influence, enriching the educational atmosphere and bridging the gap between the university and the labour market.

At the launch ceremony of the QU Alumni Chapter, QIIB received recognition for its initiative in supporting the establishment of the Alumni Chapter and its broader role in aiding Qatar University and associated educational initiatives for graduates.

It is noteworthy that QIIB is actively involved in numerous initiatives supporting education across all stages and activities, including training programmes and collaborative efforts with universities, institutes, schools, and research centers across the country.

The Bank's strategy is to continue this commitment, deepening its involvement in community service initiatives.