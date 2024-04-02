MSDF Announces Second Gulf Housing Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family, announced the second edition of the Gulf Housing Week, taking place this year in Qatar from May 13th to 16th, 2024, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

This event aims to provide a platform for governmental entities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to convene, exchange insights, and chart a transformative path towards sustainable social development and family welfare.

The Gulf Housing Week serves as a forum for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry experts, and innovators focusing on housing and community well-being, the event seeks to address pertinent issues and explore innovative solutions that promote inclusive growth and prosperity.

Fahd Muhammad Al Khayarin, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family commented:“Doha is honoured to host the Gulf Housing Week as it reaffirms our steadfast commitment to advancing social development and family welfare. This collaborative endeavor stands as a testament to our collective determination to address housing challenges, promote sustainable urbanisation, and foster development. Through meaningful dialogue, we aspire to chart a course towards a brighter future for our communities, one characterized by resilience, prosperity, and well-being.”

Featuring a diverse range of sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, the event offers attendees unparalleled opportunities to engage in meaningful discourse and foster synergies that contribute to sustainable development.

Topics of discussion will encompass housing affordability, urban planning, community empowerment, and other critical areas.

The upcoming Gulf Housing Week Event, coinciding with the 5th edition of the Build Your House Exhibition (BYH), represents a significant opportunity for government officials to engage with Qatari Nationals and industry stakeholders. This premier platform facilitates crucial discussions on sustainable living within the GCC, emphasizing informed decision-making in house construction and renovation endeavors.

Through showcasing cutting-edge solutions, transformative technologies, and exemplary projects, the exhibition underscores its commitment to sustainability and resilience in housing development. Visitors will have a unique chance to explore innovative initiatives and witness firsthand the progress shaping the future of housing in the region.

BYH aims to attract prominent and established companies in Qatar to provide the opportunity for users, especially Qataris, to understand, learn and learn about the latest developments in the world of contracting and architectural design to implement and build their own dream home.