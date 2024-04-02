Moph And Partners Participate In World Autism Awareness Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) are participating in the celebration of World Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day, which falls on the second of April.

It is noteworthy that Qatar has played an important role in raising awareness of autism spectrum disorder ASD at the international level. In 2007, H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser supported the campaign calling for World Autism Awareness Day during the 62nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was unanimously approved by all United Nations Member States.

In addition to designating the second of April as World Autism Awareness Day, the resolution encouraged Member States to take the necessary measures to raise awareness about autism in their communities.

Within the framework of the awareness campaign to celebrate World Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day, MoPH and its partners are participating in organizing many awareness events aimed at enhancing understanding, acceptance, and communication among all participants through a set of carefully planned activities, focusing on supporting people with autism significantly, creating a positive and supportive atmosphere for families with children with autism, raising awareness about autism, and lighting MoPH's HQ and several health facilities in blue during the celebration.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Dept. at (MoPH), said that strengthening cooperation between the health sector and the concerned authorities in Qatar contributes to improving the quality of services provided to people with autism, and increasing accessibility, inclusion, and support for services dedicated to them.

He added that MoPH pays special attention to people with ASD, as the Ministry is keen to cooperate with its partners to work on improving the lives of people with ASD and their families in Qatar.

Dr. Nouf Al Siddiqi, Health Leader of the National Autism Plan at MoPH, said:“The activities and events organized by the health sector in the State of Qatar on the occasion of the World Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day contribute to promoting awareness building and providing valuable insights and information about autism, to promote greater understanding and deeper empathy for people with autism, stressing that comprehensive awareness and education based on scientific evidence is an essential step to integrate people with autism into society.

She added that MoPH, in cooperation with the Qatar Foundation, through the Rafad training program, will organize a virtual workshop on April 27 to educate parents of people with autism and the public. Registration to participate in the workshop will be through Awsaj.

Dr. Sadriya Al Kooheji, Assistant Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Health Services at PHCC, said that the Healthy Child clinics in PHCC's health centers provide ASD screening services for young children at the age of 18 and 30 months, stressing that correct rehabilitation starts with early detection of ASD.

She added, "The comprehensive and specialized rehabilitation of autism includes diagnosis, speech therapy, occupational and movement therapy, behavioral, special education, and many others, stressing that the integrated support plan for people with autism with from early detection, then diagnosis and rehabilitation, school, and community integration and later occupational. "