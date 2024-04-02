US congressman believes money is being wasted on Gaza aid

(MENAFN) Michigan congressman Tim Walberg thinks that Washington should not waste cash on humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza or Ukraine, but instead concentrate on backing Israel as well as Kiev’s conflict attempts, to reach “quick” triumphs.



Walberg voiced his comments over a conference with associates of the public in Dundee, Michigan the previous week. In a footage uploaded on social press on March 25, the Republican congressman slammed Leader Joe Biden's strategies, informing a small audience that the United States should better spend Gaza assistance cash on backing Israel, which he branded Washington’s “greatest ally, arguably, anywhere in the world.” “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick,” Walberg could be heard stating.



“The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead of 80 percent in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100 percent to wipe out Russian forces,” he also noted. When his declaration went viral, Walberg alleged that his speech was misquoted also misunderstood, arguing that he was just talking symbolically also did not support for the real usage of nuclear arms. “In a shortened clip, I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way,” Walberg stated in a declaration uploaded on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday

