               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Expand Its Activities In Shipbuilding Field


4/2/2024 7:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan held discussions with Russia's St. Petersburg aboutenhancing joint activities in shipbuilding, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byAzerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X"account.

"During the meeting held within the framework of the visit ofAlexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, to our country,we delved into the perspectives of our bilateral economic relationsand explored opportunities for enhancing joint activities invarious sectors, including industry, investments, innovations,tourism, and shipbuilding. Additionally, we assessed the existingpotential for boosting trade and business partnerships," theminister said.

MENAFN02042024000195011045ID1108047942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search