Azerbaijan To Expand Its Activities In Shipbuilding Field

Azerbaijan held discussions with Russia's St. Petersburg aboutenhancing joint activities in shipbuilding, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byAzerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X"account.
"During the meeting held within the framework of the visit ofAlexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, to our country,we delved into the perspectives of our bilateral economic relationsand explored opportunities for enhancing joint activities invarious sectors, including industry, investments, innovations,tourism, and shipbuilding. Additionally, we assessed the existingpotential for boosting trade and business partnerships," theminister said.
