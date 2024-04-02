America gives permission to sell Javelin missiles to Morocco

(MENAFN) In a significant strategic move, the United States has granted approval for the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles worth USD260 million to Morocco, according to an announcement from the Pentagon. This decision comes against the backdrop of previous challenges faced by the United States in replenishing its stock of Javelin missiles, largely due to extensive deployments to Ukraine.



Morocco's request encompasses 612 Javelin missiles, officially designated as FGM-148F, alongside 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units. The proposed sale package, as detailed by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), also includes training, support services, and component parts. The DSCA emphasized that this sale aligns with the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States, aiming to enhance the security capabilities of a key non-NATO ally known for its contributions to political stability and economic advancement in North Africa.



Should the order be finalized, the procurement will be fulfilled by the Javelin Joint Venture, a collaboration between Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation. The DSCA further assured that the sale would not compromise United States defense readiness, suggesting that the missiles will not be drawn from existing United States military stockpiles.



The significance of this sale is underscored by the historical context of Javelin missile deployments. Notably, Javelin missiles were among the initial weaponry supplied to Ukraine by the United States in 2018. Subsequent shipments followed as Russia intensified its military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. By June 2022, approximately 7,000 missiles had been dispatched to Ukraine, prompting concerns within the Pentagon about potential stock shortages, given the challenges faced by the defense industry in meeting escalating demands.



Against this backdrop, the approval of Javelin missile sales to Morocco reflects a notable strategic shift, highlighting the evolving dynamics of United States arms exports and geopolitical alliances. As Morocco prepares to bolster its defense capabilities with these advanced anti-tank missiles, the move holds implications for regional security dynamics and United States foreign policy interests in North Africa.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047585