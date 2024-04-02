Ukrenergo Pays UAH 2.2B In Taxes To State Budget In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, NPC Ukrenergo paid more than UAH 2.2 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the company's press service on Facebook.

“In 2023, NPC Ukrenergo paid more than UAH 2.2 billion in taxes and fees to the state budget. The company also allocated almost UAH 1.8 billion to implement projects to protect critical infrastructure,” the report says.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrenergo employees raised UAH 224 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, large taxpayers were charged UAH 131.7 billion in income tax in 2023, which is 2.8 times more than in 2022.