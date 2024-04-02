Real estate businessman predicts India to become world`s economy centerpiece

(MENAFN) Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of Mumbai-based real estate giant Hiranandani Group, has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's emphasis on bolstering India's infrastructure to propel double-digit economic growth and elevate millions from poverty to the middle class. Speaking on the new RT show, Let's Talk Bharat, hosted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, Hiranandani praised the government's commitment to improving housing accessibility, citing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which aims to construct 12 million urban houses along with a significant number in rural areas.



Having been involved in drafting the first national housing policy during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Hiranandani commended Modi for advancing housing initiatives. He highlighted the government's strides in enhancing public infrastructure, including the development of roads, subways, and airports, which are vital for economic growth and societal progress.



Hiranandani underscored the transformative infrastructure developments witnessed in Mumbai over the past decade, emphasizing the city's trajectory toward becoming slum-free in the next decade with sustained governmental focus. Mumbai, India's financial capital, faces challenges associated with urban poverty, notably exemplified by Dharavi, the world's largest slum. Hiranandani's vision aligns with the government's efforts to address urban housing disparities and improve living conditions across the city's myriad slums.



Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitment, Hiranandani emphasized the importance of governmental focus and dedication in realizing ambitious targets. He lauded Modi's track record of delivering on promises, asserting that with unwavering determination, India under Modi's leadership is poised to emerge as a centerpiece of the global economy.



Overall, Hiranandani's insights underscore the pivotal role of infrastructure development in India's socio-economic transformation and highlight the government's proactive approach to addressing housing challenges and fostering inclusive growth.

