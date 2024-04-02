Telegram Has Launched Monetization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Since March 31, Telegram messenger has launched monetization forowners of public channels with an audience of more than 1 thousandpeople, Azernews reports, citing the press serviceof the resource.

"The authors of Telegram channels can now receive 50% of therevenue from the advertising that is displayed in them," the pressrelease says.

According to the company, the innovation will allow you towithdraw remuneration without commission, money can also be spenton paying for advertisements in the messenger, collection addressesor premium subscription draws. Withdrawal of funds in the comingweeks will be available to channel owners on the Fragmentplatform.

"Telegram channels collect more than 1 trillion monthly views,"the publication says.