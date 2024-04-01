(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lead OneCRM platform initiatives, aligning stakeholder expectations. Join a pioneering team in Salesforce innovation, with potential for career growth.

Job no: 0061768

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Enterprise Technology

Salary: UOM 10 – $143,913 + Professional Recognition Loading p.a. plus 17% super



Lead the development and delivery of initiatives within the OneCRM platform, ensuring alignment with stakeholder expectations and operational objectives

Exciting opportunity to be part of a trailblazing team pioneering Higher Education within Australia through Salesforce innovation!

Discover the pathway to potentially becoming a Salesforce platform architect Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

The Initiative Technical Lead is pivotal in driving design and thought leadership for OneCRM platform initiatives, overseeing the development and delivery of endorsed solutions. With a focus on new processes and technology, you'll ensure seamless integrations and drive continuous process enhancements. Effective communication is crucial as you translate complex business needs into comprehensive solutions, providing key insights for decision-makers.

Your responsibilities will include:



Collaborate with stakeholders and solution architects to translate business requirements into technical specifications

Design, build, and configure applications aligned with business processes and requirements

Ensure alignment of Salesforce technical designs with program solution architecture and document technical solution designs Drive key technical design decisions, recommend integration patterns, and provide platform expertise to enable speed to value and business agility

Who we are looking for

You will be a multitasker with a big-picture mindset. You will have the ability to deliver consistent quality work and finding solutions to move forward even in challenging situations. You will need strong consultancy skills, a broad tech understanding, and a customer-focused, problem-solving approach to deliver quality work consistently.

You will also have:



5+ years enterprise-level Salesforce Tech Design Lead/ Senior developer experience

Technical Degree in Computer Science, engineering, or related field (desirable)

Extensive experience as a senior developer with Salesforce Experience Cloud, building and designing of Lightning Web Components, APIs, Apex, triggers, Omnistudio.

Salesforce Industries, Sales, Service, Analytics, Experience Cloud experience Salesforce Marketing Cloud knowledge and experience

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Business Services - Enterprise Technology

Business Services provides a full range of class leading information technology, facilities management, finance, HR and health and safety services to all operating entities of the University.

Enterprise Technology delivers efficient, sustainable, competitive, innovative, and safe campus facilities and information technology services.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

Please Note: This is a re-advertised role and previous applicants need not apply

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Alex Spezza via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

Applications close: 14 April 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Position Description: 0061768 - Initiative Tech Lead, Digital Products COE - PD