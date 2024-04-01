Ukraine's State Budget General Fund Receives UAH 158.1B In Mar 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March 2024, Ukraine's state budget general fund received UAH 158.1 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Following the results of March 2024, a total of UAH 105.7 billon came from the Ukrainian State Tax Service, including UAH 60.1 billion worth of the corporate income tax; UAH 18.0 billion worth of the value-added tax; UAH 15.7 billion worth of the individual income tax and military tax; UAH 9.2 billion worth of the excise tax; and UAH 1.4 billion worth of rent payments.

Additionally, a total of UAH 45.8 billion came from the Ukrainian State Customs Service.

The monthly revenues target of the state budget general fund was completed at 105.6% (+UAH 8.4 billion), including by the State Tax Service at 107.9% (+UAH 7.7 billion) and by the State Customs Service at 92.3% (-UAH 3.8 billion).

According to the ministry, Ukraine's state budget general fund also received UAH 3.1 billion in international assistance (grants).

Following the recent reports, in March 2024, a total of UAH 225.9 billion worth of tax payments, duties and other charges was transferred to Ukraine's state budget general and special funds. Additionally, about UAH 39.0 billion worth of the unified social tax came to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and social insurance funds.

A reminder that, in January-February 2024, Ukraine's state budget general fund received about UAH 304.6 billion.