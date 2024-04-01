Russia Using Fewer Kalibr Missiles Due To Logistical Issues Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops currently use fewer Kalibr cruise missiles due to logistical difficulties.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Most likely, there are a number of reasons here. It is now problematic for the Russians to maintain the launchers for Kalibr missiles and to reload with Kalibrs, because all this logistics and infrastructure remains in the Sevastopol bays, and it is now very problematic for missile carriers to get there," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the Russians currently feel in danger, and British intelligence confirmed that they are strengthening their base in Novorossiysk and are trying to ensure its additional protection.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, earlier said that Russian forces had been stockpiling Kalibr missiles for a long time and might soon launch them across Ukraine.