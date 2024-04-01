               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwaiti Amb. To Iraq, Discuss Bilateral Relations With Iraqi Official


4/1/2024 7:07:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti ambassador to Iraq Tareq Al-Faraj held discussions with Iraqi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for bilateral relations ambassador Mohammad Bahr Al-Ulum on Monday regarding bilateral relations.
Ambassador Al-Faraj stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the discussions revolved around issues of shared interest, and ways to develop bilateral relations to serve the peoples of the two neighbouring countries. (end)
