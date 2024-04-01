Ankara: Israeli Occupation Seeks To Eradicate Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that footage emerging from Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip apparently shows that Tel Aviv seeks to wipe out Palestinians.

The crimes committed by Israeli occupation over the last six months are amongst the most barbaric atrocities in human history, the ministry said in a press release, emphasizing that all those involved in these crimes would be brought to justice.

The ministry called on the international community to take action to halt Israeli occupation actions, which disregard human conscience and law and put global peace and stability in jeopardy.

It also underlined that it is also essential to take immediate necessary measures to put the latest UN Security Council (UNSC) cease-fire resolution in place.

Nearly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 75,000 others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on the Palestinian territory since October 7. (end)

