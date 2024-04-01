India Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe On PVC Resin Imports From 7 Countries

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 1 (KNN) India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on imports of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Resin (suspension grade) from seven countries - China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, has launched this probe in response to a petition filed by three of the five domestic producers of 'PVC Suspension Resins' in India.

The petitioners, Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyl Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, and DCW Ltd, have sought the retrospective imposition of anti-dumping duties on PVC Resin imports from these seven nations.

They have highlighted a clear history of dumping of this product from these countries, which were previously subjected to an anti-dumping duty between January 23, 2008, and February 9, 2022.

Significantly, the petitioners claim that the volume of imports surged by 65 per cent in 2022-23 as soon as the validity of the previous anti-dumping duty expired. This sudden spike in imports has prompted the domestic producers to seek immediate action from the authorities.

PVC Suspension Resins are commonly used in the manufacturing of various products, including pipes and fittings, flexible hoses, films and sheets, bottles, profiles, wire and cables, and footwear, among others. This versatile material plays a crucial role in several industries, making it a significant import for the Indian market.

