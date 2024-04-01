Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging Ban On 23 'Ferocious' Dog Breeds

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition challenging the recent notification banning 23 "ferocious" dog breeds in the country.

Declining to stay the notification, Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response to the petition.

The petition, filed by a dog trainer and a doctor, argues that the ban lacks any empirical basis or scientific justification.

It contends that no comprehensive study was conducted in India to establish the alleged ferocity of these breeds, and the necessity for their prohibition.

The petitioners asserted that the sudden and blanket ban could lead to unnecessary suffering or euthanasia for dogs with no history of aggression. They also challenged the ban on specific breeds like Cane Corso, Rottweiler, and Terrier, highlighting its "arbitrary nature and lack of rational basis".

The petitioner dog trainer also invoked constitutional rights by arguing that the ban directly impacts his livelihood.

He cited Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to practice any profession, subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of the general public.

The petitioner contended that the ban constitutes a severe encroachment upon his fundamental rights, stressing the "arbitrary and unreasonable" nature of the Centre's action.

He also said that the notification infringes upon his right to carry out his profession freely, and without undue interference.