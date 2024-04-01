Turkish security forces neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's National Defense Ministry reported that Turkish security forces had "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.



The ministry stated that the terrorists were targeted in the Hakurk region through airstrikes, the ministry wrote in a post on social media platform X. "We will continue our fight with great perseverance and determination to free our noble nation from terrorism," it further mentioned.



Turkish authorities employ the term "neutralized" to denote that the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed, or captured. The PKK, a designated terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, frequently seeks refuge across the border in northern Iraq, where they devise plans for terror attacks within Turkey.



Throughout its extensive campaign, spanning more than 35 years, the PKK has perpetrated numerous acts of violence, resulting in the tragic deaths of more than 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants. This persistent threat underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Turkey in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

