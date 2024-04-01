Japan's dependence on Middle East oil remains robust, led by UAE imports

(MENAFN) Recent data from the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reveals Japan's significant dependency on oil imports from the Middle East, particularly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In February, Japan imported approximately 71 million barrels of oil, with Arab oil accounting for a staggering 96.7 percent of total imports, amounting to 68.74 million barrels. Of this, the UAE emerged as a prominent supplier, providing 31.3 million barrels, constituting 44.1 percent of Japan's total oil imports for the month.



Similarly, January saw robust oil imports from the UAE, totaling 31.58 million barrels, representing 41.9 percent of Japan's total imports for the month. Overall, Japan's reliance on Arab oil during January stood at 92.8 percent, with a total of 69.97 million barrels imported from five Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain, in addition to the UAE.



Notably, Japan's dependence on crude oil sourced from the Middle East has seen a marginal increase, reaching 95.1 percent in 2023, as per data from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This underscores the enduring importance of Middle Eastern oil to Japan's energy security and economic stability.



The consistent reliance on oil imports from the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries underscores the strategic significance of these partnerships in Japan's energy landscape. Despite efforts to diversify energy sources, the Middle East continues to play a pivotal role in meeting Japan's energy demands. As Japan navigates evolving global energy dynamics and explores avenues for energy security, its relationship with Middle Eastern oil-producing nations remains a cornerstone of its energy policy.

