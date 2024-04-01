Longines Hathab: Albaker Guides Lissabon 56 To Flawless Big Tour Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Khalifa Albaker took the lead in the Big Tour standings after winning the 11th round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena on Saturday.

Albaker, riding the 14-year-old bay stallion Lissabon 56 owned by Manar Fahad Al Fardan, completed the round in 63.30 seconds without any errors, topping the field in the feature event.



QEF Secretary-General Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani presents the Big Tour winner's trophy to Mohammed Khalifa Albaker.

Saeed Nasser Al Qadi came in second, guiding his bay mare Carrera Denfer to a flawless run. Rashid Towaim Al Marri, riding Navaronne, was the third fastest in the Big Tour class. Albaker now has 240 points in overall rankings, same as Cyrine Cherif who finished eighth yesterday with I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z.

In the Open Class, Jaber Rashid Al Amri won after two flawless phases riding his 14-year-old bay stallion Apollon Du Banney.

Faris Saad Al Qahtani on Hidiene came in second, while Al Amri secured the remaining spot on the podium with another impressive run, this time with Canavaro De Muze (E.T.).