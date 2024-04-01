Starlink can be bought illegally in countries where no agreement exists for their use

(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg, an illicit black market for Starlink satellite communication terminals, produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is thriving in countries where official agreements for their use are absent, including regions under international sanctions. The demand for high-speed internet connectivity in areas with poor coverage has spurred the emergence of this underground trade.



Reportedly, Starlink kits, designed and operated by SpaceX, are being widely utilized in Yemen, a nation grappling with a prolonged civil conflict. Additionally, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan are purportedly employing Starlink systems for logistics purposes, leveraging the technology amid internet outages in the country since February.



In defiance of bans and restrictions, internet users in South Africa and Venezuela are acquiring and activating Starlink terminals through illicit means. In Venezuela, which faces sanctions from Western nations, individuals are circumventing the ban using international credit cards and unauthorized retailers. Similarly, in South Africa, where regulatory approval for Starlink is pending, terminals are being traded on social media platforms like Facebook, with dealers facilitating purchases and activation through neighboring countries like Mozambique.



SpaceX, with approximately 5,500 Starlink satellites already in orbit, currently serves around 2.6 million customers worldwide. The company, founded in 2019 by CEO Elon Musk, aims to expand its satellite constellation to 42,000 units in the foreseeable future.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108042823