(MENAFN) A significant development has emerged in the ongoing conflict in Donbass as footage surfaced online, showcasing a Russian Lancet-family kamikaze drone successfully striking a US-supplied Ukrainian M1 Abrams tank. The video, purportedly captured near the village of Solovyovo in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic, depicts the loitering munition precisely hitting a stationary M1 Abrams tank, marking the first documented instance of such an attack on this specific type of tank.



The footage reveals the kamikaze drone targeting the tank's turret roof, triggering its smoke grenade launchers and causing them to detonate uncontrollably, obscuring the view. While the extent of damage inflicted upon the tank remains unclear, the video underscores the effectiveness of the Lancet drone in combat scenarios.



This incident represents a significant development in the conflict, highlighting the evolving nature of warfare and the utilization of advanced technology on the battlefield. The active maneuvering observed in the drone's final approach pattern indicates a sophisticated evasive tactic employed to evade ground-based threats, such as small-arms fire.



The presence of United States-made Abrams tanks on the frontlines in Donbass has added a new dimension to the conflict, with Washington supplying 31 M1 Abrams tanks and several M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles to Ukrainian forces. Despite these reinforcements, the Ukrainian counteroffensive ultimately faltered, and the arrival of the tanks was belated, arriving only in mid-October after the counteroffensive had largely exhausted itself.



The Russian Defense Ministry has acknowledged the destruction of at least five M1 Abrams tanks, with unverified footage circulating online suggesting several others have sustained varying degrees of damage. This escalation in hostilities underscores the urgency of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Donbass.

