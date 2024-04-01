Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Erawan Shrine, Says ‘Stunning Example Of Syncretism'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok and called it a stunning example of the combination between Hinduism and Buddhism.

Bhandarkar, who is currently holidaying in Thailand, took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video and a picture from the shrine, which he said represents guardian spirits in Thai animist beliefs.

“Visited the #ErawanShrine in #Bangkok, a stunning example of syncretism between #Hinduism and #Buddhism. Built in 1956, this shrine represents guardian spirits in Thai animist beliefs. #Feelingblessed #Thailand #ErawanShrine,” he wrote.

The Erawan Shrine, which houses a statue of Phra Phrom, the Thai representation of Brahma, the Hindu God of creation. The name also refers to Mahabrahma, the ruler of the Brahma realm in Buddhist cosmology.

On the work front, Bhandarkar is known for making movies such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal', 'Fashion' and 'Babli Bouncer”.