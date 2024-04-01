               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cambodia Getting A China-Backed, Game-Changing Canal


4/1/2024 12:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) BANGKOK – Cambodia wants to divert Southeast Asia's Mekong River into a planned US$1.7 billion, Chinese-financed shipping canal to reach a deep-sea port at Kep near Sihanoukville on southern Cambodia's Gulf of Thailand coast.

The Funan Techo Canal would enable Cambodians to be“breathing through our own nose,” said newly elected Prime Minister Hun Manet, son and heir to long-time authoritarian former prime minister Hun Sen.

Cambodia, for the first time, could import and export goods by ship from its capital Phnom Penh's port via the canal to a would-be deepwater port in Kep province on the Gulf of Thailand, opening onto the South China Sea.

Ships to and from Hong Kong, Singapore and other ports could reroute, or add shipping lanes, to Kep to access the canal if it increases trade. Shipping containers from those ocean-going vessels would be transferred by cranes at Kep to and from canal barges.

A successful Chinese-financed canal would also deepen Beijing's economic, diplomatic and other links with Phnom Penh while lessening Cambodia's dependence on Hanoi.

In 1994, the lack of a canal allowed Vietnam to block Cambodia's shipping through the Mekong Delta because of a feud between the two countries.

Beijing reportedly signed the canal agreement with Phnom Penh under China's Build-Operate-Transfer contract. Officials from China's Belt and Road Initiative participated in the signing.

Cambodia“did not borrow money from China to build the canal,” said a delighted Prime Minister Hun Manet.

MENAFN01042024000159011032ID1108042321

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search