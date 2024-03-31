Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143724 KUWAIT -- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf, tackled with Germany Ambassador to Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, issues of common interest and underlined the importance of bolstering relations between the two countries.

3143707 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information has launched an electoral media campaign prevailing upon eligible voters to cast their ballots in the country's forthcoming parliamentary election due on Thursday.

3143692 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced the departure of a medical relief team consisting of 11 physicians and consultants from different medical and surgical fields to Cairo Airport heading towards Gaza's hospitals.

3143688 KUWAIT -- Kuwait celebrates Monday the 20th anniversary of its designation by the United States as a strategic ally from outside NATO, as both countries share values that call for peace and stability in the world.

3143707 CAIRO -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit called on New Zealand to recognize State of Palestine, deeming this the key to a peaceful Middle East settlement, based on the bi-state approach.

3143715 RAMALLAH -- The new and nineteenth Palestinian government took the oath in the presence of President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah. (end)



