President Of QOC Crowns Winners Of Nishan Ooredoo Shooting Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Qatari Olympic Committee HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani crowned on Sunday the winners of the Nishan Ooredoo Shooting Championship and the inaugural edition of the Qatari shooting league for the shotgun category.

The ceremony was attended by several QOC officials and employees and the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association.

First Vice President of QOC HE Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana praised the exceptional atmosphere witnessed during the conclusion of the 'Nishan Ooredoo' shooting championship.

He noted that Qatari shooting has achieved and continues to achieve many accomplishments, raising the Qatari flag in various regional and international arenas.

He further stated that the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association is making significant efforts to elevate this sport and achieve more international success.

He emphasized that the 'Nishan Ooredoo' championship is one of the competitive tournaments that motivates Qatari shooters in the splendid Ramadan atmosphere to defend their chances in future competitions. He highlighted that the association has provided all the logistical, organizational, and technical support for this edition to be as successful as possible.

President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association, Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr, expressed his happiness with the great success witnessed in the shotgun competitions at the 'Nishan Ooredoo' championship.

He commended the outstanding performances of the national team players, emphasizing that this championship serves as a significant incentive for all players and amateurs to enhance their levels and deliver their best in upcoming tournaments.

Al Nasr also praised the champions of the inaugural edition of the Qatari Archery League, especially as the external preparatory rounds for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games were integrated with the league.

He mentioned that the best three rounds were selected, confirming full readiness to host the final international tournament next month, which serves as a crucial qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He emphasized that this competition will witness strong competition between Qatari players and the world champions