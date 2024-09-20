Syria Condemns Israeli Attack On Southern Beirut
9/20/2024 9:13:43 PM
DAMASCUS, Sept 21 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's Foreign Ministry, yesterday, condemned Israel's recent airstrike on southern Beirut, calling the attack a blatant violation of international law and humanity.
In a statement, the Ministry described the attack as a“war crime” and“crime against humanity,” adding that, Israel's actions demonstrate its disregard for legal norms in the region.
“Syria salutes its resilient brothers in Lebanon, and expresses confidence in their ability to confront these cowardly assaults,” the statement read, expressing Syria's solidarity with Lebanon.
The Syrian government warned that, the continuation of such attacks threatens regional stability, condemning the military and political support the United States and Western countries provided to the Israeli Zionist regime.
At least 14 people were killed and 66 others wounded, after an Israeli Zionist strike hit a building in the Jamous area of Dahieh, a Beirut suburb, earlier in the day, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.– NNN-SANA
