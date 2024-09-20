PM Modi Emplanes For US: To Participate In Quad Summit Hosted By President Biden Address UN 'Summit Of Future'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for a three-day visit to the United States. Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and also interact with the Indian diaspora during his visit.

As per his itinerary, Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders ' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on September 21.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future'," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X

Quad brings together four countries – India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

Progress reviewing of Quad

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the past year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The first Quad Leaders Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.