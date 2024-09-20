President Confers Awards On 492 Servicemen, Including 244 Posthumously
9/20/2024 9:16:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky honored 492 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 244 of them posthumously.
The corresponding decree No. 641/2024 was published on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform reports.
The document states that the awards are given for personal courage in the defense of state Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless performance of military duty.
The defenders were awarded the Cross of Combat Merit by the President of Ukraine, orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi and For Courage, medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland and For Saving a Life.
