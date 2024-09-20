Government Expects Budget Revenues To Rise By About 30% In 2025 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expects that the state budget revenues will increase by about 30% in 2025.

The relevant statement was made by Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a regular meeting of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last week the approved the draft state budget for 2025. Today, this document has been presented in the Verkhovna Rada. We expect that the budget revenues will increase by about 30% and expenditures – by almost 20%,” Shmyhal noted.

In his words, Ukraine's defense and security sectors are the main priority. Hence, a total of UAH 2.2 trillion was provided by the Government in the 2025 budget for the above sectors.

“We propose to raise the ammunition and military equipment budget by 65%. It will be an increase of about UAH 300 billion. There will be much more Ukrainian missiles, drones, vehicles, and shells,” Shmyhal added.

According to the Prime Minister, all revenues from taxpayers will be again directed to finance military needs. Shmyhal mentioned that other priorities, such as social programs, education and healthcare, would be financed with the help of international partners.

A reminder that, on September 20, 2024, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko presented the draft bill 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025' in the Verkhovna Rada.