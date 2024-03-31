Qatar Wins Bid To Host 50Th IOSCO Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced the election of the State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), to host the 50th IOSCO Annual Meeting for 2025.

The IOSCO Annual Meeting is an important meeting held worldwide and discusses all fields related to the current and future of capital markets and the international regulators of such markets.

QFMA had applied to host the meeting, where the host country was voted on by the IOSCO members, and Qatar won a majority of votes.

This achievement reflects Qatar's strong reputation and success in hosting and organizing major international events, as well as the QFMA's leading and responsible role as a regulatory and supervisory authority for the capital markets in the country.

Qatar's election to host the meeting also reflects the level of international confidence in Qatar's financial sector and its growing ability to attract local and foreign investments, as part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a globally leading financial center, as well as Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and interaction among in the capital markets sector.

This and other specialized global meetings hosted by Qatar are an important step towards contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in the financial and economic, in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The IOSCO Annual Meeting, which is expected to take place in early June 2025, will bring together hundreds of experts and officials in the fields of capital markets from around the world.

Such meeting in Qatar next year coincides with the 20th anniversary of the QFMA's establishment, which was established under Law No. 33 of 2005.

The meeting is expected to have intensive panels and working sessions on a series of important issues and topics in today's capital markets and the financial sector in general, in addition to discussing opportunities and enhancing cooperation in the field of global financial markets, and ways to address the challenges facing these markets such as sustainable finance, climate-related risks, new technologies, fintech, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, financial stability, investor protection, and formulating strategies to maintain the sustainable development of capital markets.

The meeting is also expected to be an opportunity to highlight the achievements of members' capital markets, discuss the latest innovations in the capital markets at the global level, in addition to promoting the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences in the field of capital markets.

The 49th IOSCO Annual Meeting will be held in Greece on 26-28 May, with QFMA's official delegation participation.

QFMA participated in the 48th IOSCO Annual Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand in June 2023.

QFMA has been an involved member of IOSCO since 2013. It also joined several key committees of the organization, namely Presidents Committee, Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC), Africa / Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC), and MMoU Monitoring Group.

The IOSCO is a global standards setter for the securities regulation recognized by the international financial community, which all member states must comply with and fulfill their requirements

As an IOSCO member, QFMA aims to collaborate on initiatives that maintain high market standards, protect investors, and enhance regulatory efficiency.