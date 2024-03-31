Pakistani PM confirms strengthening cooperation with Russia in various sectors

(MENAFN) In a bid to fortify bilateral ties and explore avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his country's eagerness to bolster collaboration with Russia, particularly in the realms of energy, trade, and investment. This sentiment was underscored during a meeting between Sharif and the Russian ambassador, Albert P. Khorev, held in Islamabad, as outlined in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.



During the diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent attack in Moscow, which occurred on March 22, while also reaffirming Pakistan's solidarity with Russia during challenging times. Highlighting the historically cordial relations between the two nations, Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation across a spectrum of sectors, including energy, trade, and investment. Moreover, in a gesture of goodwill and diplomacy, Sharif extended a formal invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pakistan, aiming to further solidify diplomatic bonds and explore avenues for deeper collaboration.



In response, Ambassador Khorev echoed Pakistan's sentiments, expressing Russia's keen interest in bolstering relations and expanding cooperation with Pakistan. This reciprocal commitment underscores the mutual recognition of the strategic importance of fostering closer ties between the two countries, with a shared goal of promoting regional stability and economic development.



The dialogue between Prime Minister Sharif and Ambassador Khorev signifies a diplomatic outreach aimed at nurturing a robust partnership between Pakistan and Russia. By emphasizing the desire for increased collaboration across key sectors such as energy, trade, and investment, both nations demonstrate a commitment to harnessing their respective strengths and resources for the collective benefit of their peoples. Moreover, the invitation extended to President Putin reflects Pakistan's proactive approach to fostering dialogue and engagement at the highest levels, with the aim of deepening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for cooperation in the years ahead.

