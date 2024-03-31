Reports declare dozens of Killings in Syria by Israel

(MENAFN) The Syrian Defense Ministry has blamed Israel of initiating a sequence of air-attacks close to Aleppo on Friday`s early hours. The assaults, which West Jerusalem has not admitted, murdered nearly 40 humans, based on the press statements.



The ministry gave no exact number of fatalities or harms, however, stated that “a number of” civilians as well as army personnel were murdered as well as injured.



“Around 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside,” the ministry stated in a declaration.



Reuters established the fatality toll at 38, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) – an organization located in the United Kingdom as well as allied with anti-government army in Syria – stated 43 killings.



The SOHR stated that the attacks targeted concentrations of Syrian fighters as well as Iran-supported Hezbollah soldiers, and an arms yard positioned close to Aleppo International Airport.



Israel has not made any remarks on the assault, and normally stays quiet regarding its missions in Syrian skies. Somewhere else, the Jewish colony usually takes credit for exterritorial murders, as was the case later on Friday when an Israeli fighter jet murdered Hezbollah deputy projectiles commander Ali Abed Akhsan Naim in the southern Lebanese area of Bazouriye.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uploaded a footage of the attack on social media, which displayed a projectile hitting a vehicle supposedly carrying Naim.

