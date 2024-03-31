Longines Hathab: Jumaa Maintains Top Spot With Another Medium Tour Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saeed Hamad Jumaa maintained the top spot in the Medium Tour standings with his fourth win of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour season when he guided Ambre De Beaufour in a flawless routine in the 11th round at Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena late Friday.

Juma and his 14-year-old bay mare topped the 45-strong field with an impressive time of 51.28 secs to win the biggest individual prize of the day - QR7,500.

Happy Tina, with Hamad Nasser Al Qadi in the saddle, was the second fastest, finishing the round with a time of 52.60 secs., while Saeed Nasser Al Qadi, astride Carrera Denfer, came third in 52.64 to complete the podium.

In the Medium Tour team event, Al Salam Store clinched top honours. The team consisted of Juma (Ambre De Beaufour), Hamad Nasser Al Qadi (Happy Tina), and Mohammed Abdulla Juma (Nebrasco). Team NK Café (Hussain Saeed Haidan/Viahipi D'Auzay and Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi/Morocco) came second, while Team Alfardan (Mohammed Saeed Haidan/Obama, Nasser Al Ghazali/Dexter, Mohammed Khalifa Albaker/Etna Du Chateau) finished third.

Earlier, Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani won the Amateur class with Cornett Des Forrets, while Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hor came second astride Obelix. Mariam Abdulkarim Abed finished third astride Wadi Rum D D H.