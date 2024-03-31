Israel intends on forcing Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience amid seculars depleted

(MENAFN) In Israel, the exemption of Ultra-Orthodox Jews from compulsory military service has been a longstanding issue, prompting efforts by the state to address the disparity. With the Ultra-Orthodox community comprising approximately 1.25 million people, or around 12.5 percent of the population, there has been a growing recognition of the need to integrate them into the armed forces.



Yanki Farber, a Haredi journalist from Bnei Brak, stands out as a rare example of an Ultra-Orthodox individual who has served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Unlike the majority of his community, Farber enlisted in the IDF at the age of 18 and has occasionally been called up to serve in the reserves. His willingness to serve reflects a departure from the historical norm, where Ultra-Orthodox Jews were granted exemptions from military service, with the understanding that they would contribute to the state through prayer.



However, as Israel's Ultra-Orthodox population has grown, reaching a critical mass in the 1990s, efforts to encourage their participation in military service have faced significant challenges.



Despite initiatives aimed at recruitment, such as in 1999 when only 31 individuals from the Ultra-Orthodox community enlisted, the overall numbers remain low compared to the community's size.



The issue of military service exemption for Ultra-Orthodox Jews has been a contentious topic in Israeli society, with debates revolving around questions of equality, national duty, and integration. As Israel seeks to address this longstanding issue, discussions continue regarding the most effective approaches to ensuring broader participation in military service while respecting the cultural and religious practices of the Ultra-Orthodox community.

