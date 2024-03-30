Indian Navy Frees Iranian Fishing Vessel, Rescue 23 Crews After Hijacking Attempt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 30 (KUNA) -- Indian defense sources said on Saturday that two Indian Naval ships rescued an Iranian fishing vessel after armed pirates hijacked it from the Arabian Sea.

The India Navy Spokesperson said in a statement on its official X account that after successfully forcing surrender of the nine armed pirates, Indian Navy's specialist teams have completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of Iranian Fishing Vessel Al-Kambar.

Indian Navy deployed INS Sumedha and the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to intercept FV Al-Kambar early hours of yesterday after pirates climbed on it.

The pirates were forced to surrender after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures.

The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued and given a thorough medical checkup. The boat was also sanitised and checked for seaworthiness to continue with her fishing activities.

"The pirates are being brought to India for further legal action in accordance with the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022," the statement said. (end)

