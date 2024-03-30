Kushal Tandon Shares Photos From His Seaside Vacation In Kata Rock, Phuket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant Kushal Tandon is currently on a vacation to Phuket, Thailand and has dropped mesmerising glimpses from his getaway.

The actor, who enjoys 1.6 million followers on Instagram, shared his pictures, wherein we can see him gazing at the beautiful sunset, while he enjoys a drink. There is a backdrop of a beautiful ocean.

Kushal, known for his role in 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka' is wearing a white half sleeves T-shirt, and sunglasses.

He has given the geotag of Kata Rock, Phuket island, Thailand.

The post is captioned with a smile and star emojis.

Fans took to the comment section and said: "Handsome as always". Another user wrote: "looking cool in white".

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the web series 'Bebaakee'.