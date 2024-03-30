New Caledonia's Magazine Publishes Article On Azerbaijan's Support For Decolonization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 30, New Caledonia's "La Voix du Caillou" magazinepublished an article entitled "Foreign interference in the PacificOcean: France closely monitors the situation", Azernews reports.

The picture with the portrait of the President of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev was published as the main news on the cover of themagazine.

The article mentions Azerbaijan's support to the people of NewCaledonia in their rightful struggle for decolonization. It isnoted that the people of New Caledonia raise the Flag of Azerbaijanand the Iron Fist portrait of Azerbaijan's head of state to expresstheir gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijanipeople. Marie-Line Sakilia, Deputy Chairperson of the Family andWomen's Rights Commission of the Parliament of New Caledonia, spokein an action against France.

Noted that M. L. Sakilia released a video appeal to express hisgratitude for the support shown to Azerbaijan and the BakuInitiative Group in the large protest action held in the centralsquare of New Caledonia on March 21.