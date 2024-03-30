Qatar Participates In Launch Of GCC Regional Security Vision

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, KSA: The State of Qatar participated in the launch event of the GCC Regional Security Vision, organized by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday in Riyadh under the patronage of the GCC Secretary General.

The Qatari delegation was headed by HE Director of the Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater.

In his speech at the event, His Excellency said that the launch of the vision coincides with increasing international and regional changes, which requires intensified coordination to deal with them and avoid their serious consequences. He pointed out that the GCC countries are working to strengthen the bonds of collective security and safety and share a common approach to seeking to calm tensions, address instability in the region through diplomatic and economic means, and work to end conflicts that violate the sovereignty of states, through dialogue and resolving differences through negotiations and by diplomatic means, and not resorting to force to preserve the security and stability of the region.

His Excellency pointed out that today's event is the culmination of joint Gulf efforts through the regional security team to reach a common vision for the GCC towards regional security in the Gulf region. He added that this vision represents the starting point for dealing with regional security issues in the coming period through the existing dialogues with several partners in this regard.

His Excellency indicated that the vision is based on several security pillars for the GCC, the most important of which is the Charter of the Council, which emphasizes the common destiny and unity of purpose between the Council states and the achievement of coordination and integration, as well as the Joint Defense Agreement, which stipulates that any aggression against any of them is aggression against all of them, and any danger that threatens one of them threatens them all.

HE the Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in a dialogue session organized by the GCC General Secretariat during the event on the GCC Regional Security Vision and ways to enhance it and move forward with it. He pointed out in a speech that promoting regional security is a priority for the State of Qatar during its presidency of the current session of the GCC, which reflects Qatar's long-standing commitment to the principle of contributing to strengthening the security of the region by building bridges of dialogue and cooperation.

He explained that the State of Qatar, during its presidency, focuses on deepening coordination towards the Palestinian issue, stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza in cooperation with regional and international partners, and lifting the restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of humanitarian aid, in addition to its work to strengthen the strategic partnerships of the GCC countries and focus on combating Islamophobia and racism against Arabs and Muslims.