Kumaraswamy Always Gets Hospitalised Just Ahead Of Polls, Taunts Karnataka Congress MLA

Mandya, March 30 (IANS) Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh on Saturday mocked former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, saying that the latter always gets hospitalised just ahead of the elections.

During a Congress workers' meeting in Malavalli town, the Congress MLA from Srirangapatna said, "Whenever an election approaches, Kumaraswamy conveniently gets admitted to the hospital, claiming he has a heart problem."

"This time, Kumaraswamy got hospitalised, underwent surgery in three days, and on the fourth day, he's out on a state tour. How is this possible," MLA Ramesh questioned.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy has a similar heart ailment to Kumaraswamy. However, when Cheluvarayaswamy undergoes treatment for his heart ailment, he remains hospitalised for months," he said..

"How can someone be discharged from the hospital just two-three days after surgery? If such a thing is possible, I want to know," Ramesh added.

"Do not listen to those who claim to have one problem or another. Question them on what they have accomplished while in power. Ensure the victory of the Congress candidate with a significant margin," he said.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy underwent a successful heart surgery at Chennai's Apollo Hospital on March 21. This was the 64-year-old JD(S) state president's third such procedure after those in December 2007 and September 2017.